News / World

Russia, US work on next prisoner swap: Lavrov

Xinhua
  23:39 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0
Moscow and Washington are coordinating the details of a previously agreed prisoner exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

During a press briefing after his talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow, Lavrov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had agreed to arrange a prisoner swap during their latest call.

"For obvious reasons, the details are being coordinated by the relevant authorities," Lavrov said.

In a telephone conversation on May 19, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of a prisoner swap involving nine people from each country, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters following the call.

Russia and the United States conducted their most recent prisoner exchange on April 10 in Abu Dhabi. The swap, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, included the release of Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual national and German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Abu Dhabi
Special Reports
