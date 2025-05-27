﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

'Just joking': Macron denies dispute with wife, blames disinformation

AFP
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0
French President Macron denied having a domestic dispute with his wife after a video appeared to show her shoving his face away when they touched down for a visit to Vietnam.
AFP
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-05-27       0
'Just joking': Macron denies dispute with wife, blames disinformation
AFP

France's President Emmanuel Macron waves in front of his wife Brigitte Macron as they prepare to disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 25, 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday having a domestic dispute with his wife Brigitte after a video appeared to show her shoving his face away when they touched down for a visit to Vietnam, blaming disinformation campaigns for trying to put false meaning on the footage.

The Elysee had been hoping that the visit to Vietnam would showcase France's reach into the Indo-Pacific, but it has been shadowed by the incident which occurred as the doors of the presidential plane swung open after landing in Hanoi Sunday.

In Hanoi, Brigitte sticks out both her hands and gives her husband's face a shove, according to footage shot by the Associated Press news agency.

The French president appears startled but quickly recovers and turns to wave through the open door. But with most of her body hidden by the aircraft, it is impossible to see his wife's facial expression or body language.

"My wife and I were squabbling, we were rather joking, and I was taken by surprise," he said.

Now it's "become a kind of planetary catastrophe, and some are even coming up with theories," Macron told reporters.

Macron testily referred to the other incidents, including the images shot on the train to Kiev where some accounts falsely claimed he shared cocaine.

But the object Macron removed from the table when the media entered was a tissue.

Erdogan, meanwhile, was filmed holding the president's finger at a summit.

"None of these are true," Macron said of the videos.

"Everyone needs to calm down," he added.

After the incident in Hanoi, the couple proceeded down the staircase for the official welcome by Vietnamese officials, though Brigitte Macron did not take her husband's arm when he offered it.

The video circulated online, promoted particularly by accounts that are habitually hostile to the French leader.

Macron's office initially denied the authenticity of the images, evoking the possible use of artificial intelligence, before they were confirmed as genuine and Macron responded.

"In these three videos I took a tissue, shook someone's hand and just joked with my wife, as we do quite often. Nothing more," Macron said.

He blamed manipulations on "networks that are quite well-traceable."

He emphasised that all three videos were "completely authentic" but the meanings attached to them were not.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     