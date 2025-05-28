Thailand instructs troops to avoid escalation of tensions on Cambodian border: PM

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday that the Thai army chief has instructed troops to exercise restraint and avoid escalation of tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border.

A brief exchange of fire between soldiers of the two countries took place earlier the day at a disputed border area.

Speaking with reporters after tabling the 2026 budget to the parliament, Paetongtarn confirmed the military skirmish.

Thai media, citing Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, reported that the brief clash occurred during pre-dawn operations and involved light weapons fire.

Meanwhile, Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said one Cambodian soldier was killed during the brief exchange of gunfire with Thai soldiers on Wednesday morning at a disputed border area.

According to the spokesperson, the clash lasted for about 10 minutes.

He said the situation has calmed down after local commanders of both sides negotiated with each other and ordered a ceasefire.