Shocked, angry and worried – int'l students react to Harvard ban

Although Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the federal government, and a federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the ban, the policy's implications continue to alarm current and prospective international students across the United States.

Over the past weekend, the federal government's policy banning the oldest US university in the United States from enrolling international students sparked shock, anger and fear.

The graduation season is usually a time of anticipation and celebration, but at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the atmosphere is instead charged with anxiety and unease.

Shock, anger, anxiety

Light rain fell over Harvard's campus on Saturday. When approached by Xinhua for comments, many students were reluctant to discuss the topic. Among a few who were willing to speak, some chose not to disclose their names.

A Canadian history PhD student said his reaction upon learning about the US government's ban was "emotional." "I'm angry and I'm nervous, nervous on my own status, angry at the American government," he said.

The student, hailing from the French-speaking city of Montreal, said that at the moment, he has to consider multiple backup plans.

"The best-case scenario, if I lose my visa, I would be receiving a visa sponsored by another American University, which will allow me to, at least stay in the country. But, if worse comes to worst, I will go finish my studies in France," he said.

James, who only gave his first name, is an Australian statistics PhD student. "I wasn't sure if this was the real world we were living in or if I was in a dream," he said. "It just seems so out of the ordinary, such a draconian and insane move. It just doesn't seem like something that a reasonable federal government would do."

Jiang Yurong, a master's graduate from Harvard Kennedy School, shared with Xinhua that upon hearing the news, she had just returned from a visit to North Macedonia and was preparing to head back to the United States.

"I was worried about whether I could return," Jiang said. She is one of the student speakers for the commencement ceremony on May 29, representing graduate students. As a Chinese student, this honor holds special significance, and she doesn't want to miss it.

Although she managed to return to campus and is set to graduate as planned, Jiang's concerns persist. "I'm very fortunate that my own graduation seems to be secure, but I'm deeply worried about the younger classmates – what their future will look like," she said.

Li Haojinchuan, a first-year master's student at the Kennedy School, is among those younger classmates. He entered the master's program last fall and is set to graduate in 2026.

"First, the reaction was one of surprise and even shock. Then, after several days, it turned into anxiety. Now, it has shifted to a sense of helplessness and powerlessness – all we can do is wait and see how things unfold," Li told Xinhua on Monday. A court hearing on the issue was scheduled for May 29.

When asked about backup plans, Li said that he currently doesn't have one. "I don't think other US schools, especially for public policy, can offer a platform comparable to Harvard's. So I'm not even sure where I'd transfer. I likely wouldn't want to," Li said.

"Another point: I doubt other schools would even be willing to step forward and accept students affected by Harvard's status. If they do, who's to say Trump wouldn't target them next?" he said.

Aside from the impact on students' studying, Li worries this could affect international students' internships and employment in the future. "The question is: will employers hesitate to hire them? Would they be willing to take the risk, knowing these students might face deportation?" he said.

Wang Yuefeng, another master's student at the Kennedy School who is graduating on May 29, said he plans to return to China after graduation, but the impact could be significant for some graduate and doctoral students still studying.

"Undergraduates can still transfer schools, their pathways are relatively open. However, for master's and doctoral students, transferring to another school and finding a new adviser basically means starting over," Wang said. "The progress made in previous academic research and degrees would essentially go down the drain."