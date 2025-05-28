﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Trump claims Canada would need to pay US$61 billion to join 'Golden Dome' system

Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Canada would need to pay US$61 billion to join his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system.
Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Canada would need to pay US$61 billion to join his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote on Truth Social post.

Trump announced Tuesday the US$175 billion missile shield project, appointing US Space Force General Michael Guetlein to lead what Trump described as a "Manhattan Project-scale" initiative.

The system is designed to create a comprehensive network of satellites capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting incoming missiles. The project represents a substantial evolution from what was initially announced as the "Iron Dome for America" in the Trump administration's first week, before being renamed "Golden Dome" by the Pentagon in February.

Trump's post comes on the same day as the throne speech was delivered in Canada's Parliament by King Charles III, the head of state for both Canada and the United Kingdom, "during which he asserted Canada's sovereignty and Prime Minister Mark Carney committed his government to joining a major European defence rearmament plan," reported Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Carney told the broadcasting network's Power & Politics program in an interview following the speech that he hopes Canada will be able to join ReArm Europe by July 1, a step aimed at reducing the country's dependence on the United States for weapons and munitions, according to the report.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Canadian sovereignty, expressing a desire to annex Canada and turn it into the 51st US state. Carney told Trump earlier this month during an Oval Office meeting that Canada is "not for sale."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     