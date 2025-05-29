﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Explosive U.S. orders spark high demand for freight container space in Shanghai

SHINE
  19:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-29       0
A surge in U.S. orders has led to a high demand for freight container space in Shanghai, following a 90-day tariff reduction agreement between the U.S. and China on May 12.
SHINE
  19:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-29       0

A surge in U.S. orders has led to a high demand for freight container space in Shanghai, following a 90-day tariff reduction agreement between the U.S. and China on May 12.

Notably, U.S. buyers are proactively increasing inventory reserves, with many foreign trade companies securing new orders for the second half of the year in advance.

Qian Long, head of U.S. route operations at Shanghai-based leading freight forwarder Hailian (China) International Logistics, said that in late April, cargo volume on U.S. routes plummeted amid tariff concerns, prompting shipping firms to adjust capacity by canceling numerous sailings and reallocating vessels to other routes.

Now, as cargo demand rebounds, the company is scrambling to redeploy capacity and boost available space, but some vessels are still returning from other routes, exacerbating the short-term imbalance between supply and demand, Qian noted.

Yang Yanbin, deputy general manager of the Production and Operations Department at Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), confirmed that all previously suspended U.S. route services have now resumed, with weekly sailings from Shanghai Port returning to the normal level of 42 departures.

Yang noted that the temporary capacity adjustments initially disrupted sailing schedules, causing concentrated operations at the docks. "We've implemented contingency plans to ensure prompt handling and departure of vessels upon arrival, and will immediately coordinate any extra loader ships," he added.

Industry insiders expect shipping capacity from Asia to the U.S. will fully recover to 100%, potentially even exceeding normal levels, by early June.

Some foreign trade companies reported continuous communication with their U.S. clients, stating that orders were never actually canceled. They believe this stems from American buyers' anticipation of potential tariff reductions, but more importantly, from their enduring reliance on Chinese-made goods.

Particularly in high-tech and pharmaceutical sectors, some firms said that despite facing tariff barriers, their U.S. clients are willing to "pay premium prices" due to the technological and product advantages.

Ding Linfeng, former general manager at a Shanghai-based sunshade equipment company, revealed that even during the most challenging period in late April, U.S. clients insisted on shipments.

"Our company owns patented products that can't be easily substituted overseas in the short term, so our shipping is never disrupted," Ding stated. He emphasized that investing in brand-building and enhancing core product value constitutes the fundamental confidence for companies expanding globally.

Alibaba International Station, a cross-border e-commerce platform headquartered in Shanghai, observed that many U.S. buyers are looking to stock up as much as possible within 90 days. Some American buyers have even started preparations for the upcoming Christmas shopping period.

To address this demand, Alibaba International Station is preparing to launch a shopping festival targeting the U.S. market, helping Chinese exporters sell inventory originally planned for the next three months.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Shanghai
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     