Liverpool car-ramming driver charged with multiple offences

The suspect who drove a car into a crowd celebrating Liverpool Football Club's Premier League victory on Monday has been charged with seven offences, the Merseyside Police said on Thursday.

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man from West Derby in Liverpool, faces charges including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said a total of 79 people were injured, with seven remaining in hospital as of Thursday afternoon. Sims confirmed previously that there had been no prior intelligence indicating that "an incident of this nature would take place," and the case is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

According to the police, the suspect managed to evade the police cordon by following an ambulance through a road closure onto the site. The ambulance was on its way to respond to a heart attack emergency.

The car ploughed into a large crowd in Liverpool city center earlier on Monday as thousands of people gathered for the celebrations. The vehicle was brought to a stop shortly after the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.