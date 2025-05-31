﻿
News / World

Fire breaks out on subway in S. Korea's capital, 15 taken to hospital

  11:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-31       0
A fire broke out on a train of Subway Line 5 in South Korea's capital Seoul at 8:47am local time on Saturday. Fifteen passengers have been sent to hospital.

According to police and witnesses, a man presumed to be in his 60s or 70s carried a torch and a jerrycan on the subway, and allegedly set fire between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. The suspect of arson has been arrested by police, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Passengers in the train have been evacuated. The on-site fire-fighting operation has been completed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
