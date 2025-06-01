﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Russian investigator classifies bridge collapses in border regions as 'terrorist attack'

Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-06-01       0
The Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday classified the bridge collapses in its border regions of Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks.
Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-06-01       0

The Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday classified the bridge collapses in its border regions of Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks.

"The Main Investigative Directorate, on the instructions of the chairman of the Investigative Committee, has initiated criminal cases regarding the explosions on the railway lines in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions. These incidents have been classified as acts of terrorism," said Svetlana Petrenko, the committee spokesperson.

The committee said earlier that two explosions occurred overnight in the two regions, both resulting in bridge collapses and leading to the derailment of passenger trains and causing fatalities.

"On May 31, 2025, at 10:50 pm (0750 GMT), on the Vygonichi-Pilshino railway section in the Bryansk region, an explosion caused the collapse of a road bridge structure," the committee said in a statement.

The explosion caused a passenger train carrying 388 people to derail, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries of 66 others, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Meanwhile, another blast on a railway bridge in the Kursk region led to a passing train falling onto the road, injuring the driver and two assistants, said the committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     