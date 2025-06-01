﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

At least 31 killed by Israeli gunfire near aid center in S. Gaza: health authority

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-06-01       0
At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.
Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-06-01       0

At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

At least 31 people were killed and dozens of others seriously injured in the morning when Israeli forces opened fire near a humanitarian aid distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, where residents were gathering to receive aid, Gaza-based health authority said in a statement.

Most of the injuries were in the upper body, and the death toll could rise due to the severity of the wounds, said Mohammed Abu Afash, director of the Medical Relief Organization in Gaza, adding that ambulances have difficulty reaching the scene due to ongoing Israeli military activities.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that thousands of people had arrived at the aid center since early morning hours when gunfire and explosions erupted.

Calling the incident part of a "pattern of repeated targeting" of aid distribution locations by Israel, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a press statement that the area was operating in coordination with an American-Israeli company and under the supervision of Israeli forces.

Also on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it is unaware of injuries caused by its fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site, and that the matter is still under review.

Israeli media cited military sources as saying that Israeli military operations in the area were aimed at targeting "terrorist elements."

Israel closed border crossings and curtailed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2. Limited access has been permitted since May 22.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month truce with Hamas. Since then, 4,149 Palestinians have been killed and 12,149 injured, according to Gaza-based health authorities on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     