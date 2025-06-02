Yemen's Houthis claim new missile, drone attacks on Israel

Yemen's Houthi group said Sunday that it has launched a hypersonic ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defense systems earlier in the day.

"The operation successfully achieved its goal, causing millions of (Israelis) ... to flee to shelters and halting airport operations," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said the group also launched "three drone operations against three vital Israeli targets" in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Ashdod, and Eilat.

"We are working to impose a complete ban on air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport after successfully imposing a partial ban," he said, adding that the group will continue its attacks until the Israeli "aggression" on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported that the missile was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport, adding that the airport was temporarily closed for takeoffs and landings.

It added that since March 18, 49 missiles have been fired from Yemen at Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that no casualties were reported.

The missile launch activated air defense sirens across large areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem.