News / World

Nawrocki holds narrow lead over Trzaskowski in Polish presidential runoff: late poll

Xinhua
  11:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
Karol Nawrocki is now narrowly leading Rafal Trzaskowski in Poland's presidential runoff on Sunday, according to a late poll conducted by Ipsos.
Karol Nawrocki is now narrowly leading Rafal Trzaskowski in Poland's presidential runoff on Sunday, according to a late poll conducted by Ipsos. Earlier exit poll results had shown Trzaskowski ahead.

Nawrocki, a historian and head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, received 50.7 percent of the vote in the presidential runoff, ahead of Trzaskowski, the ruling Civic Coalition (KO) candidate and mayor of Warsaw, who garnered 49.3 percent, according to the late poll released by Ipsos at about 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

According to the Polish Press Agency, the late poll is based on official results from 50 percent of randomly selected polling stations where Ipsos conducted its survey. The statistical margin of error is estimated at 1 percentage point.

Ipsos's earlier exit poll showed that Trzaskowski received 50.3 percent of the vote, while Nawrocki, an independent candidate backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, received 49.7 percent. Voter turnout was estimated at 72.8 percent.

Final results are likely to be announced on Monday morning or early afternoon, according to the Polish National Electoral Commission (PKW).

A closely contested first round was held on May 18, in which Trzaskowski secured 31.36 percent of the vote, followed by Nawrocki with 29.54 percent. As no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, the election proceeded to a runoff.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
