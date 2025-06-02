﻿
News / World

Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Greece

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
Hundreds of spectators gathered at the Olympic Rowing Center in Schinias on Sunday to witness a vibrant dragon boat race held in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival.
Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu poses with a Greek canoe kayak team in Athens, Greece, on June 1, 2025.

Hundreds of spectators gathered at the Olympic Rowing Center in Schinias, northeast of Athens, on Sunday to witness a vibrant dragon boat race held in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival and the deepening ties between China and Greece.

The event, the first of its kind in Greece and titled "Dragon Boat Race - Friendship Cup China-Greece: The Silk Road Meets the Aegean Sea," featured seven competing teams — five Chinese and two Greek.

The race was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Greece and hosted in the historic town of Marathon.

"This event is yet another opportunity to deepen cooperation and friendship between the Chinese and Greek peoples," said Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu in his opening remarks.

Marathon Mayor Stergios Tsirkas echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in hosting the inaugural dragon boat race in Greece. "It is an honor and a great joy for our town," he said.

Vasilis Polymeros, president of the Hellenic Rowing Federation and Olympic medalist, highlighted the cultural significance of the event.

"I had the privilege of competing in China during the 2008 Olympic Games and experienced firsthand the richness of Chinese civilization. Today is a wonderful occasion that brings us together," he told Xinhua.

The Greek team "Dragon of Friendship," which included canoe kayak athlete Alexandros Lymperopoulos, took home the cup. "It's a beautiful experience to see this connection between Greece and China flourish. The energy here at the Olympic Rowing Center is truly uplifting," he said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.).

A Chinese and a Greek canoe kayak teams compete in the 1st "Dragon Boat Race - Friendship Cup China-Greece: The Silk Road Meets the Aegean Sea", in Athens, Greece, on June 1, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows a canoe kayak team at the 1st "Dragon Boat Race - Friendship Cup China-Greece: The Silk Road Meets the Aegean Sea" in Athens, Greece.

A Greek canoe kayak team competes in the 1st "Dragon Boat Race - Friendship Cup China-Greece: The Silk Road Meets the Aegean Sea", in Athens, Greece, on June 1, 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
