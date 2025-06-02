﻿
News / World

Hamas expresses readiness to begin new round of Gaza peace talks

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
Hamas said on Sunday that it affirms its readiness to begin indirect negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire immediately.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0

Hamas said on Sunday that it affirms its readiness to begin indirect negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire immediately.

In a press statement, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the continued efforts by Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The movement said that it is ready to "immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations" to address the outstanding issues with "the other party."

Hamas said the objective of the talks would be to end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, ensure the delivery of relief aid to the Palestinian people, and achieve a permanent ceasefire accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding the Hamas announcement.

However, Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir has ordered the expansion of the ground operation into additional areas in both the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces.

He stated that the expansion of activity will continue until conditions are created for the return of the Israeli hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
