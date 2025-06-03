Dutch gov't on brink of collapse after PVV exits coalition

The Dutch government is facing a political crisis after Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), announced on Tuesday that his party is withdrawing from the coalition. The move is widely expected to mark the end of the current government.

Although Wilders' departure has thrown the coalition into disarray, leaders of other coalition parties have not yet ruled out continuing with a minority government.

New Social Contract (NSC) party leader Nicolien Van Vroonhoven said she is open to the idea, noting, "It is not the easiest way to do politics, but it is a way to ensure that the entire House is involved."

Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), said that VVD ministers will not resign immediately. She expressed willingness to explore the possibility of a temporary minority Cabinet in cooperation with NSC and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB).

"All options are now being explored," Yesilgoz told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

She emphasized that if the coalition continues, it would operate as a caretaker Cabinet until new elections are held. "We must carefully examine what is possible within the Dutch system," she added. "It's important that we as VVD do not walk away from our responsibility."

Meanwhile, opposition leader Frans Timmermans of the joint GroenLinks-PvdA (GreenLeft-Labor) party took a different stance, calling for new elections.

"The Netherlands deserves a government that brings people together," Timmermans said. "It is time for elections. We are ready."

Wilders' decision to exit the coalition followed a brief consultation with his partners. After a short meeting in The Hague with leaders of VVD, NSC, and BBB, Wilders announced the PVV's withdrawal.

"No signature for our asylum plans. No adjustment to the main agreement. PVV is leaving the coalition," Wilders posted on X shortly after the meeting.

An emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, the key decision-making body comprising all government ministers, including the prime minister, is scheduled on Tuesday afternoon in The Hague. PVV ministers are also expected to attend.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof is expected to deliver a brief statement outlining the government's response to the sudden departure of the PVV ministers.

Last week, Wilders presented a 10-point plan, with its central demand being a full halt to asylum admissions and the closure of Dutch borders to asylum seekers within weeks. He also proposed deploying the Dutch military to secure the borders.

On Sunday, Wilders reiterated his threat to leave the coalition if VVD, NSC, and BBB did not support the bulk of his proposals.

In the general election of November 2023, the PVV won 37 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, becoming the largest party in the Dutch parliament for the first time. The current coalition government, comprising PVV, NSC, VVD, and BBB, was officially formed on July 2, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.