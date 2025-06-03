Dutch gov't collapses, caretaker cabinet stays until new elections

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced the resignation of his government on Tuesday, saying that he will formally submit his resignation to the King.

The decision came after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) announced its withdrawal from the ruling coalition.

Speaking at a press conference in The Hague, Schoof said he would formally submit his resignation to King Willem-Alexander later in the day.

He said that he would remain in office as caretaker prime minister and continue working to address the major challenges currently facing the Netherlands.

"The task we had was to tackle important issues about migration, housing, security and climate," Schoof said.

Schoof also criticized the PVV's withdrawal, calling it "irresponsible and entirely unnecessary."

The Dutch government led by Schoof took office on July 2, 2024, and has been in power for less than a year.

With the PVV's departure, the remaining three coalition parties - the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract (NSC), and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) - will continue as a caretaker government, with Schoof serving as caretaker prime minister until new elections are held.

Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the VVD, has called for new elections.

"This country needs clarity and a strong Cabinet," she said. "Voters must be able to speak out. So elections as soon as possible."

Opposition leader Frans Timmermans of the joint GroenLinks-PvdA (GreenLeft-Labor) party has also called for new elections.

"The Netherlands deserves a government that brings people together," Timmermans said. "It is time for elections. We are ready."

The Electoral Council will now have to find a date for new general elections, which may come later in the year.

Earlier on Tuesday, after a brief meeting with the leaders of VVD, NSC and BBB, PVV leader Geert Wilders announced the departure of the PVV from the government.

"No signature for our asylum plans. No adjustment to the main agreement. PVV is leaving the coalition," Wilders posted on X shortly after the meeting.

The move sparked outrage and disbelief among the remaining coalition parties. BBB leader Caroline van der Plas called it a "reckless action," NSC's Nicolien van Vroonhoven described it as "irresponsible," and VVD leader Yesilgoz said that "Wilders once again put his own interests above the national interests."

Last week, Wilders presented a 10-point plan, with its central demand being a full halt to asylum admissions and the closure of Dutch borders to asylum seekers within weeks. He also proposed deploying the Dutch military to secure the borders.

On Sunday, Wilders reiterated his threat to leave the coalition if VVD, NSC, and BBB did not support the bulk of his proposals.

In the general election of November 2023, the PVV won 37 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, becoming the largest party in the Dutch parliament for the first time. The coalition government, comprising PVV, NSC, VVD, and BBB, was officially formed on July 2, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.