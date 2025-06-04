﻿
News / World

Kremlin confirms explosion at Crimean Bridge, but no damage caused

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge, but failed to cause any damage.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge, but failed to cause any damage.

"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to a question on Ukraine's attempted attack on Tuesday.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was briefly halted on Tuesday at 15:23 Moscow time (1223 GMT), according to the bridge's official Telegram channel.

The Security Service of Ukraine said Tuesday that it had struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time using underwater explosives, as about 1,100 kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were placed under the bridge and detonated.

According to a video published by the Russian Federal Security Service on the same day, a detained suspect of the Crimean city admitted that he had made a bomb to commit a terrorist attack on orders from Kiev.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Special Reports
