News / World

Cologne begins largest post-war evacuation to defuse WWII bombs

  22:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
The German city of Cologne launched its largest evacuation since World War II on Wednesday after three unexploded US bombs were discovered in its Deutz district.
The German city of Cologne launched its largest evacuation since World War II on Wednesday after three unexploded US bombs were discovered in its Deutz district.

More than 20,000 residents within a 1,000-meter radius have been ordered to leave their homes, while large parts of the inner city have been sealed off to ensure the safe defusal of the ordnance, according to the City of Cologne.

"The timeline depends entirely on the success of the evacuation," said Kai Kulschewski, head of ordnance disposal for the Dusseldorf district government. Authorities began erecting roadblocks and inspecting properties early Wednesday. Once the area is fully cleared, bomb disposal experts will begin defusal efforts, though no exact start time has been set.

The evacuation zone includes a hospital, two senior care facilities, several museums, and the headquarters of German broadcaster RTL. While Cologne Cathedral and the main train station are outside the danger zone, the adjacent Hohenzollern Bridge – Germany's busiest rail bridge – is affected.

Deutsche Bahn warned of major disruptions to regional and long-distance train services across North Rhine-Westphalia. Cologne Messe/Deutz station has been closed, and train traffic across the bridge will be fully suspended once defusal work begins, cutting access to Cologne Central Station from the east.

River traffic on the Rhine and nearby airspace will also be temporarily halted during the operation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
