News / World

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard

Reuters
  09:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-05       0
US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to restrict foreign student visas at Harvard University, the White House said on Wednesday.
Reuters
  09:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-05       0

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to restrict foreign student visas at Harvard University, the White House said on Wednesday, amid an escalating row with the academic institution.

Last month, the US State Department ordered all its consular missions overseas to begin additional vetting of visa applicants looking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose, according to an internal cable seen by Reuters.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
