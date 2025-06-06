﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Harvard files lawsuit against Trump's ban on US entry for foreign students

Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0
Harvard University filed legal challenge in federal court on Thursday against Trump administration's ban on international students from entering the US on visas to attend Harvard.
Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0

Harvard University filed a legal challenge in federal court on Thursday against Trump administration's ban on international students from entering the United States on visas to attend Harvard.

The filing came less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation suspending entry for foreign nationals intending to study at Harvard. The university alleged the administration's action was designed to circumvent an earlier court order that had blocked the Department of Homeland Security from banning international enrollment at Harvard.

"The President's actions thus are not undertaken to protect the 'interests of the United States', but instead to pursue a government vendetta against Harvard," the university wrote in the filing.

President of Harvard Alan M. Garber issued a statement shortly after the court filing, saying that "singling out our institution for its enrollment of international students and its collaboration with other educational institutions around the world is yet another illegal step taken by the Administration to retaliate against Harvard."

He added that the university was developing "contingency plans" to ensure that international students and scholars could continue to pursue their work at Harvard this summer and through the coming academic year.

The latest filing is an amended lawsuit. Since April, the university had taken a string of court actions against the administration, as it refused to comply with a list of demands by the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     