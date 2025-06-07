﻿
News / World

Chinese, French FMs hold phone talks on bilateral, int'l affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call on Friday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call on Friday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held a phone call recently, reaching important consensus on strengthening strategic coordination between the two countries.

Both sides should make preparations for the exchanges at all levels in the next stage, and China welcomes senior French representatives to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in 2025.

Noting that the two sides have reached consensus on resolving economic and trade issues through dialogue and consultation, Wang stressed the need to enhance people-to-people, cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries, so as to promote the sound development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership and China-EU relations.

Wang said that China and France, both upholding a tradition of independence and autonomy, should enhance strategic mutual trust and respect each other's core interests.

He stressed the Taiwan question is an internal affair of China concerning the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue. China attaches great importance to France's commitment to the one-China policy, he said, adding that China believes France will turn this commitment into practice.

Wang expressed China's hope that France will uphold the right position and oppose NATO's interference in Asia-Pacific affairs, emphasizing that the two countries should jointly uphold multilateralism and safeguard free trade, while opposing unilateral bullying practices.

For his part, Barrot said Chinese Vice President Han Zheng is welcome to attend the UN Ocean Conference in France, noting that France-China relations are growing more important for today's world in increasing uncertainty.

France always regards China as a friend and partner, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges and close strategic communication with China, he said.

Strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two sides will send a strong signal of opening up, which is of great significance at present, Barrot said, adding that France opposes trade wars and tariff wars, and is willing to continue to properly resolve economic and trade frictions through consultation.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues concerning Ukraine, Palestine and Israel, as well as Iran's nuclear program.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
