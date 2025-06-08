Colombian presidential candidate in critical condition after being shot
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is running for the presidency in 2026, was shot and seriously wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday.
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is running for the presidency in 2026, was shot and seriously wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, local authorities said.
Uribe Turbay was addressing a group of people when armed assailants shot him from behind, said Democratic Center, the senator's party.
Images circulating on social media shows Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, as several people held him. Local media said he is in serious condition in hospital.
Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of the senator, adding that an investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved.
