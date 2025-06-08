﻿
News / World

Colombian presidential candidate in critical condition after being shot

Xinhua
  10:27 UTC+8, 2025-06-08       0
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is running for the presidency in 2026, was shot and seriously wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday.
Xinhua
Reuters

An ambulance in which Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay of the opposition Democratic Center party is transported to another hospital, after he was shot during a campaign event, leaves a hospital in Bogota, Colombia, on June 7, 2025.

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is running for the presidency in 2026, was shot and seriously wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, local authorities said.

Uribe Turbay was addressing a group of people when armed assailants shot him from behind, said Democratic Center, the senator's party.

Images circulating on social media shows Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, as several people held him. Local media said he is in serious condition in hospital.

Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of the senator, adding that an investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
