US to resume processing Harvard visas: report

The US State Department on Friday night instructed consulates worldwide to resume processing visa applications for international students admitted to Harvard University, reversing guidance issued a day earlier ordering such requests to be rejected, The Washington Post reported.

The report, citing a cable sent by the department, said the new directive rescinded one issued Thursday, less than an hour before a judge blocked the Trump administration from restricting international students from entering the country to attend Harvard.

"Consular sections must resume processing of Harvard University student and exchange visitor visas," the report quoted the cable as saying.

The cable came after the Trump administration's second attempt to block visas for foreign students who plan to study at Harvard.