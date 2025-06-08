Several protesters arrested after clash with immigration agents for 2nd day in California

﻿
News / World

Several people were arrested on Saturday after protesters clashed with US immigration agents for the second day in a row in Southern California.
AFP

Los Angeles Sheriff Department officers arrive to help on June 7, 2025, in Paramount, California.

Several people were arrested on Saturday after protesters clashed with US immigration agents for the second day in a row in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that its personnel responded to the 6400 Block of Paramount Boulevard in Paramount, Los Angeles County, about 11am local time (6pm GMT), after reports of a large crowd gathering in the area and blocking traffic.

As deputies arrived, it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were in the area, and that members of the public were gathering to protest, said the department.

"Several arrests have already been made for assault on a federal agent. ANY attack on our agents or officers will not be tolerated," said US Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks in an X post.

Protesters and federal agents clashed on the streets of Paramount following reports of a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in the city, local KABC television station reported, adding that some protesters blocked a street by turning over shopping carts and igniting a bonfire.

Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park, deploying tear gas as protesters gathered on medians and across the street, some jeering at authorities while recording the events on phones, according to the report.

The clash came a day after ICE agents raided several locations in Los Angeles on Friday, which sparked mass protests. About 500 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Friday evening to protest the raids. Large crowds walked through the area holding signs and chanting "ICE out of L.A."

As immigration crackdowns continue across Southern California and the nation, the raids have resulted in detention of at least 44 individuals, igniting widespread protests, confrontations and chaos in the second-largest US city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
