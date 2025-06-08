Planned Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap delayed amid continued strikes

Russia on Saturday accused Ukraine of postponing a scheduled prisoner exchange over the weekend, while Ukraine denied the accusation and urged Russia to stop playing "dirty games."

The trade of allegations comes amid escalating military actions on both sides, raising concerns over the prospects for renewed peace talks, analysts have noted.

In a Telegram post, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Ukraine has postponed a planned exchange of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers' bodies.

Medinsky added that Russia has handed over the first list of 640 prisoners to Ukraine and begun transferring bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian negotiators did not arrive at the exchange site.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram that the Russian statements "do not correspond to reality or to previous agreements on either the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies."

It noted that the date for the swap was not agreed upon, accusing Russia of using "sensitive humanitarian topics for informational purposes."

During their last round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, the two sides agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange involving seriously ill and wounded prisoners, as well as soldiers under the age of 25, according to Medinsky.

The proposed exchange was expected to involve up to 1,200 individuals on each side, marking the largest such operation since the beginning of the conflict, according to Russian estimates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a prisoner exchange under a "500-for-500" formula would take place this weekend.