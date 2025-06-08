﻿
News / World

Iran condemns US travel ban as hostile, discriminatory

Iran strongly condemned a new US travel ban targeting citizens from several countries, including Iran, calling the move a "clear sign of deep-seated hostility toward Iranians."
Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2025-06-08       0
Iran condemns US travel ban as hostile, discriminatory
Reuters

A woman walks past an anti-US mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, on June 5, 2025.

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a new US travel ban targeting citizens from several countries, including Iran, calling the move a "clear sign of deep-seated hostility toward Iranians."

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA, denounced the US government's decision, asserting that the restrictions target individuals solely based on their nationality and religion.

The ministry added that such policies reflect a discriminatory mindset and violate fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of non-discrimination and respect for human rights.

The statement called on the United Nations and international human rights bodies to publicly oppose Washington's "unilateral and discriminatory measures." It also affirmed that Iran would use all available means to protect the rights of its citizens and respond to the consequences of such actions by the US administration.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday evening to ban travel from certain countries, citing national security risks. The White House said the proclamation, set to take effect on June 9, would fully ban the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
