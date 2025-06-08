Russia shoots down 131 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
20:34 UTC+8, 2025-06-08 0
Russian air defenses shot down 131 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours, including 73 devices outside the air defense zone, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry further said that the drones were destroyed over the Tula, Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol, Belgorod, Kursk, and Moscow regions as well as Crimea.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhao Yinuo
