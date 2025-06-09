Iowa farmers see 'person-to-person diplomacy' as key to US-China trade ties

Two years ago, Iowa farmer Bill Pellett planted 50 walnut trees for his grandchildren. Today, 49 of them stand strong – not for harvest or profit, but for legacy.

"This is something they can walk through and pass on," Pellett told Xinhua in a recent interview. "It's a reminder to take care of the land and the things we can't get back."

On this patch of land just outside Atlantic, Iowa, Pellett spoke with reverence about soil, sunlight and birdcalls. But behind the serenity, his livelihood is tethered to global trade, especially the impact of US-China tensions.

"China has been a great partner," he said, squinting into the late spring sun. "We've sold them soybeans, beef, grain. I've been there. I've talked to consumers. When you meet face to face, you realize we're not that different."

That relationship came under stress in April when US President Donald Trump launched a new wave of tariffs on the country's trade partners, reviving a hardline strategy in his first term.

Pellett's 24-year-old grandson, Cale, saw firsthand how tariff policy could jolt farmers into quick decisions. "Corn seemed more profitable this year," he said. "Some folks who were going to plant soybeans switched last-minute to corn. That's how quickly trade policy affects real decisions."

He's frustrated by how policy uncertainty often outpaces investment cycles. "You can build a renewable diesel facility in 18 months," he said. "But a trade war can kill a market in 18 hours. That mismatch is dangerous. It leaves people scrambling."