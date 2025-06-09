California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday to quell demonstrations over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, as the state's Democratic governor called their deployment unlawful.

The National Guard began deploying as demonstrations over federal immigration raids continued for a third day in Los Angeles, culminating in confrontations between protesters and police.

Los Angeles police declared one rally near City Hall to be an "unlawful assembly," alleging that some protesters threw concrete, bottles and other objects at police. "Arrests are being initiated," the department wrote in a post on social media.

Demonstrators shouted "shame on you" at police and some appeared to throw objects, according to video. A group of protesters blocked the 101 Freeway, a major thoroughfare in downtown Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he requested the Trump administration withdraw its order to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles County, calling it unlawful.

Newsom accused Trump of trying to manufacture a crisis and violating California's state sovereignty. "These are the acts of a dictator, not a President," he wrote in a post on X.

The White House disputed Newsom's characterization, saying in a statement that "everyone saw the chaos, violence and lawlessness."

Earlier, about a dozen National Guard members, along with Department of Homeland Security personnel, pushed back a group of demonstrators that amassed outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, video showed.

Trump in a social media post on Sunday, called the demonstrators "violent, insurrectionist mobs" and said he was directing his Cabinet officers "to take all such action necessary" to stop what he called "riots."

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, he threatened violence against demonstrators who spit on police or National Guard troops, saying "they spit, we hit." He did not cite any specific incidents.

"If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, it will be very, very strong in terms of law and order," Trump said.

National Guard troops were also seen in Paramount, in southeast Los Angeles, near the Home Depot, the site of altercations between protesters and police on Saturday.

Law enforcement faced off with a few hundred protesters in Paramount and 100 in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, with federal officers firing gas canisters in efforts to disperse crowds, according to Reuters witnesses.

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested about 30 people on Saturday, including three on suspicion of assaulting an officer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said three deputies sustained minor injuries.

The FBI offered a US$50,000 reward for information on a suspect accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles in Paramount, injuring a federal officer.

Despite Trump's rhetoric about the demonstrations, he has not invoked the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that empowers a president to deploy the US military to suppress events like civil disorder. Asked on Sunday whether he was considering invoking the law, he replied, "It depends on whether or not there's an insurrection."