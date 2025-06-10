﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  20:48 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
MoCA Shanghai marks its 20th anniversary with "Codes of Tides"– a multimedia show in London exploring rivers, finance, and AI through immersive tech-driven art.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  20:48 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Shanghai (MoCA Shanghai), has teamed up with Goldsmiths, University of London, and the Shanghai International Culture Association to launch a striking new exhibition – "Codes of Tides." Running from June 9 to 13, it's set inside London's Troy House Foundation as part of London Tech Week.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

The "Codes of Tides" exhibition is launched inside London's Troy House Foundation as part of London Tech Week.

The show celebrates MoCA Shanghai's 20th anniversary with a fresh look at where technology meets art. It features multimedia works from ten artists based in Shanghai and London, covering video, sculpture, installation, painting and photography. The theme? "Water" – as rivers, flows of data, and even stock markets.

The exhibition is co-curated by Miriam Sun, MoCA's Executive Director; Professor William Latham, a pioneer in generative art; and Yue Zheng, a performance researcher from Goldsmiths.

"In the traditional Chinese view, water embodies both inclusivity and progress–'benefiting all things without contention' and 'waves of the Yangtze pushing those ahead,'" said Li Liyan, Minister Counsellor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in the UK, during the exhibition's opening remarks.

"These qualities are especially valuable today as we advance cultural creativity and global dialogue."

Mutations, Markets and Moonlight

William Latham's AI-driven VR worlds return with his signature "Mutation Art." His work blends complex algorithmic visuals with organic forms. Latham, whose exhibitions span from the Centre Pompidou to ICA London, developed the concept with scientist Stephen Todd.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

William Latham.

His latest pieces, built with collaborators in Oxford and Santa Barbara, create immersive, sci-fi-like experiences that pulse with mathematical life.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week
William Latham

Blue worm-like forms breaking free from their structural constraints and heading towards chaos.

Shanghai artist Cao Yuxi, who worked with famous Chinese director Zhang Yimou on the Beijing Winter Olympics, offers Seasonal Proximities.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Shanghai artist Cao Yuxi.

The piece digitally maps urban flora in London and Shanghai into a poetic, data-based visual landscape.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week
"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Cao Yuxi's Seasonal Proximities.

Yang Yongliang, known for blending Song dynasty aesthetics with modern cityscapes, presents Moonlight, a digital Shanshui-style artwork that reflects on urbanisation and cultural memory.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Artist Yang Yongliang.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

One of Yang's Moonlight series.

David Cotterrell, a professor and installation artist, takes on river systems in Oneiric. His holographic work dives deep into how technology can mirror ecological ideas.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Installation artist David Cotterrell.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

David Cotterrell's Oneiric.

Fabio Lattanzi Antinori, an Italian artist based in London, explores financial systems. In Astral Charts, he transforms Shanghai and London market data into interactive soundscapes and moving images–what he calls "financial rivers."

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Italian artist Fabio Lattanzi Antinori.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Masters and Slaves, Fabio Lattanzi Antinori.

Digital Biology and Memory

British artist Andy Lomas, a former VFX director for The Matrix and Inception, showcases algorithm-generated sculptures and AI paintings. These forms, inspired by cell division and biological growth, blur the line between science and art.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

British artist Andy Lomas.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Cellular Form 16 0001 0162 (2013), Andy Lomas.

Lu Sisi, a multimedia artist living between Shanghai and London, presents deLOOMs. Shot in a Scottish mill, the piece reimagines industrial looms through digital visuals and sound–exploring time, memory, and machinery.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Multimedia artist Lu Sisi.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

deLOOMs, Lu Sisi.

Other standout artists include Redblack D. Lawrence, whose expressive drawing series Who is Red? investigates trauma and transformation, and Ruofan Chen, a Shanghai-based artist whose slow-paced, emotionally rich works blend memory, ecology and digital media.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Redblack D. Lawrence.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Who is Red? by RedBlack D. Lawrence.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Exhuming Three Elements, RedBlack D. Lawrence.

Performance and Poetics at Night

At night, the space turns into a live art stage. Curator Zheng Yue, also a performance artist, leads a theatrical recital inspired by riverscapes in Suzhou and London. With poetry, light, and performance, the show invites audiences into quiet introspection and emotional exploration.

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Silent River, Zheng Yue

"Codes of Tides" blends AI, art and ecology at London Tech Week

Night Whisper, Zheng Yue.

Zheng draws on anthropology, psychoanalysis and the body to create works rooted in collective healing.

What's Next?

To extend the conversation back home, MoCA Shanghai is launching an open call for "Codes of Tides – Shanghai Edition." Selected artists will exhibit in Shanghai later this year and may join MoCA's artist residency program.

The museum will also host an academic forum at Goldsmiths during the exhibition. There, the two institutions will sign a long-term partnership called Endless Tides, supporting young creatives through joint research, exhibitions, and exchange programs.

Founded in 2005, MoCA Shanghai continues to push the boundaries of art and tech. This show in London highlights not only its international reach–but its commitment to building cultural bridges in the digital age.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Suzhou
Shanghai
Beijing
Zhang Yimou
Museum of Contemporary Art
Matrix
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     