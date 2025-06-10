10 killed in school attack in Austria's Graz

At least 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Austria's second-largest city of Graz, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident also caused a double-digit number of serious injuries, including students and teachers, local media cited the police as saying.

According to Austria's largest newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung, the shooting occurred at the school of BORG in Dreierschutzengasse in the Lend district shortly before 10 am (0800 GMT) on Tuesday. Police confirmed the suspected perpetrator as a 22-year-old shooter, who used to be a student at BORG, but he is reported to have shot himself.

The school shooting on Tuesday is considered one of the most serious shootings in the history of Austria, the Kronen Zeitung added.

Police have been mobilized in the region, with a helicopter deployed. The school has been evacuated, and further danger is excluded, local police stated on the social media platform X.

As the capital city of the southern Austrian province of Styria, Graz is known as a college and university city, with four colleges and four universities.