COINect, a special exhibition featuring over 100 sets of coins and medals from the Shanghai Mint Museum, is currently on display at the former Royal Mint in London, running from June 8 to 14. This marks the first time China's minting heritage has been showcased overseas on such a scale. The exhibition commemorates the 105-year history of the Shanghai Mint. Curated by Dr. Pearl Haoqing Wang, it is organized by the USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry (ICCI), with support from Brunel Design School and the Shanghai Mint Museum.

Through 105 sets of coins and medals displayed across twelve themed cases, COINect explores coinage as a medium of cultural memory, tracing China's rich history, ecological narratives, technological milestones, and international artistic connections. The exhibition opens with an intricate twelve-piece zodiac medal series (1998–2010), the first to represent the full cycle. Visitors can view coins featuring China's cultural treasures such as the Great Wall, Terracotta Warriors, the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, and the Forbidden City.

Other series highlight China's inventions and modern achievements – from the compass, gunpowder, and paper to the nation's aerospace programme and high-speed trains. Natural heritage is also celebrated through coins depicting iconic wildlife like the giant panda, South China tiger, and five national parks. Additional highlights include commemorative coins for the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as coins that reflect global cultural ties, honoring Andersen, Turandot, Picasso, Dalí, Mozart, and Bach – figures whose works intersect with Chinese culture. The exhibition was launched at the Chinese Embassy's new chancery, built on the historic grounds of the former Royal Mint. In his opening remarks, Minister Counsellor Bi Haibo noted the symbolism of the setting: "Two former mints facing each other across rivers – the Thames and Suzhou Creek – offer a vivid metaphor for Sino-British cultural dialogue." Bi also emphasized the broader significance of the event, linking it to recent international interest in Chinese creativity. "Why is the China story increasingly welcomed around the world? Because China has always stood on the right side of history," he said, citing recent cultural phenomena ranging from tech innovation to viral micro-dramas and collectibles like Labubu.

