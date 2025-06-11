﻿
News / World

Over 1,200 soldier bodies returned to Ukraine

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-06-11
A total of 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in the conflict with Russia have returned home.
AFP

International Red Cross representatives walked past the motorcade of refrigerators of the convoy carrying bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

A total of 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in the conflict with Russia have returned home, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said Wednesday.

The repatriation of the deceased was made possible with the help of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other agencies, said the statement.

The agency also expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its support in facilitating the return of the bodies.

The return is part of a deal made during the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey's Istanbul on June 2. Under the agreement, the first stage of the prisoner swap was carried out on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
