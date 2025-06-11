S. Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts in border area with DPRK

South Korea halted broadcasting propaganda through loudspeakers in the border area with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that this was a measure to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung's pledge to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The anti-DPRK loudspeaker broadcasts were suspended from Wednesday afternoon, according to media outlets.

Lee, who took office on June 4, pledged during a campaign trail to stop the loudspeaker broadcasts, which were resumed in June last year in retaliation for balloons filled with trash and manure and sent by the DPRK.