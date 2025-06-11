|   
News / World

S. Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts in border area with DPRK

Xinhua
  15:44 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0
South Korea halted broadcasting propaganda through loudspeakers in the border area with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Xinhua
  15:44 UTC+8, 2025-06-11

South Korea halted broadcasting propaganda through loudspeakers in the border area with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that this was a measure to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung's pledge to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The anti-DPRK loudspeaker broadcasts were suspended from Wednesday afternoon, according to media outlets.

Lee, who took office on June 4, pledged during a campaign trail to stop the loudspeaker broadcasts, which were resumed in June last year in retaliation for balloons filled with trash and manure and sent by the DPRK.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
