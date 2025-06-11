China, US conduct professional, candid talks – senior official

China and the United States have over the past two days conducted professional, rational, in-depth and candid exchanges, said a senior Chinese official on Tuesday.

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, made the remarks when briefing the press following the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism held in London.

The two sides have agreed in principle the framework for implementing consensus between the two heads of state during their phone talks on June 5, as well as those reached at Geneva talks, Li said.

It is hoped that progress made at the London meeting will be conducive to strengthening trust between China and the United States, and to further promoting the steady and healthy development of economic and trade ties between the two countries, according to him.