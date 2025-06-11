'Our Water' Season Two opens in London, deepens city collaboration

The second season of Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues Among World Cities was launched in London, marking a new phase of collaboration between Shanghai and London centered on waterfront development, culture and sustainable urban growth.

The opening ceremony and forum, held at Whitehall Place along the Thames, coincided with the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and London Tech Week.

More than 140 participants from both countries attended, including leaders in finance, urban planning and the creative industries.

The event highlights a six-day program of forums and exchanges designed to deepen ties between the two cities through shared river legacies.

Both Shanghai and London developed around major rivers–Shanghai's Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, and London's Thames–and continue to transform these waterfronts into economic and cultural drivers.

"From the Suzhou Creek to the River Thames, from the Bund to the City of London, both Shanghai and London owe their rise to water, their prosperity to port, and their vitality to culture and innovation. Today's event is not only an exchange between two cities, but also a meaningful cultural interaction and a collective step towards a better future," said Wang Qi, minister at the Chinese Embassy in the UK.