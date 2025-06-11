Downtown LA under curfew as Trump deploys thousands of troops against immigration protesters

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday evening declared a limited downtown curfew as thousands of police officers, federal agents and federal troops continued to patrol the city's streets during US President Donald Trump's unprecedented orders against immigration protesters.

"Everyone is required to adhere to this curfew," Bass said, adding that residents inside the zone and accredited media personnel are exempt. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell warned that anyone found in the restricted area from local time 8:00 pm Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) to 6:00 am (1300 GMT) Wednesday without an exemption would be arrested.

The curfew followed another brief blockade of US Highway 101 during the afternoon rush hour, and two people were arrested after clashing with officers. The major north-south route was temporarily shut down in both directions as violence between protesters and officers peaked on Sunday.

Chief McDonnell told the City Council that officers arrested 114 people Monday night, including 53 for failure to disperse and 15 for alleged looting. One person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and another for attempted murder. The LAPD made 27 arrests on Saturday and another 40 on Sunday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a live televised address Tuesday evening from Sacramento after the announcement of the curfew, sharply criticizing Trump and his use of Marines in Los Angeles.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected California's emergency bid to halt approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines from operating in the city. US District Judge Charles Breyer declined to immediately issue a temporary restraining order that state officials say would have blocked an unconstitutional abuse of power.

US military officials confirmed that the Marines had arrived in the Los Angeles area and are stationed at military facilities such as the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and Camp Pendleton, with most still on standby so far, media reported Tuesday.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the assignment will last 60 days at an estimated cost of 134 million US dollars, making it one of the largest domestic military operations in recent years.

A YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 47 percent of US adults disapprove of sending Marines to Los Angeles, while only 34 percent approve. Residents also voiced mixed reactions over the recent escalation. Brian H. of Los Angeles, who asked his last name to remain anonymous, told Xinhua that the deployment is "a dangerous precedent."

Mary B. from Van Nuys said: "This is America; we have the right to peaceful protest. Trump is just trying to intimidate us because he knows he's wrong," while Missy S. from Burbank offered conditional support, saying that "it depends on whether protesters get violent. If they're just demonstrating, deploying Marines is overreacting."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the deployment violated federal law, threatened state sovereignty and inflamed civil tensions. "The President is looking for any pretense to place military forces on American streets to intimidate and quiet those who disagree with him," he said. "It's not just immoral – it's illegal and dangerous."