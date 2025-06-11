Los Angeles Mayor announces curfew in downtown
09:56 UTC+8, 2025-06-11 0
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday evening that the second largest city in the United States would impose curfew in downtown from local time 8:00 p.m. (0300 GMT Wednesday) to Wednesday 6:00 a.m.(1300 GMT).
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
