Protests spread across US despite Trump threats

Protests over hardline immigration tactics ignited across the United States after days of demonstrations in Los Angeles, as California prepared Thursday for a legal showdown over President Donald Trump's deployment of the military.

More than 1,000 people massed Wednesday in America's second-biggest city for a sixth day of protests, with the crowd peaceful as they marched through the streets.

A second night of curfew was in place as city leaders tried to get a handle on the after-dark vandalism and looting that scarred a few city blocks in the 1,300-square-kilometer metropolis.

"I would say for the most part everything is hunky dory right here at Ground Zero," protester Lynn Sturgis, 66, a retired school teacher, told AFP.

"Our city is not at all on fire, it's not burning down, as our terrible leader is trying to tell you."

The mostly peaceful protests ignited over a sudden escalation in efforts to apprehend migrants in the country illegally.

Pockets of violence — including the burning of self-driving taxis and hurling stones at police — were nothing the 8,500 officers of the Los Angeles Police Department had not dealt with before.

In Spokane, Washington, a night curfew was declared after police arrested more than 30 protesters and fired pepper balls to disperse crowds, police chief Kevin Hall told a news conference.

Trump won the election last year partly on promises to combat what he claims is an "invasion" by undocumented migrants.

He is now seizing the opportunity to make political capital, ordering the California National Guard to deploy despite Governor Gavin Newsom's objections, the first time a US president has taken such action in decades.

"We're going to have a safe country," he told reporters on his way into a performance of "Les Miserables" in Washington.

"We're not going to have what would have happened in Los Angeles. Remember, if I wasn't there... Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground."

Around 1,000 of the 4,700 troops Trump deployed were actively guarding facilities and working alongside ICE agents, said Scott Sherman, Deputy Commanding General Army North, who is leading operations.

The rest — including 700 active duty Marines — were mustering or undergoing training to deal with civil disturbances, he said.

The Pentagon has said the deployment will cost taxpayers US$134 million.

Governor Newsom, a Democrat widely viewed as eying a 2028 presidential run, has charged that Trump is seeking to escalate the confrontation for political gain.

He warned Tuesday that the unprecedented militarization would creep beyond his state's borders, claiming "democracy is under assault right before our eyes."

Lawyers for California were expected in court on Thursday to seek an order blocking troops from accompanying immigration officers as they arrest migrants.

Trump administration lawyers called the application a "crass political stunt."