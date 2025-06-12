﻿
News / World

EU, Spain, UK, Gibraltar reach deal on future border-free agreement

EU, Spainish, UK officials, and Gibraltar representatives, reached an agreement in Brussels on Wednesday on the core aspects of a future EU-UK treaty concerning Gibraltar.
AFP

EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic (R) and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares (L) shake hands during a press conference on a post-Brexit deal with Spain and Gibraltar at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 11, 2025.

Senior officials from the European Union , Spain and the United Kingdom (UK), along with Gibraltar representatives, reached an agreement in Brussels on Wednesday on the core aspects of a future EU-UK treaty concerning Gibraltar, aimed at removing border barriers and promoting regional prosperity.

"The future Agreement is without prejudice to the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom with regard to sovereignty and jurisdiction," said a joint statement.

The goal of the future agreement is to secure the prosperity of the region by removing all physical barriers, checks and controls on persons and goods circulating between Spain and Gibraltar, according to the statement.

This will be done while preserving the Schengen area, the EU single market, and custom union.

Regarding the circulation of people, checks at the crossing point between Gibraltar and Spain's La Linea will be removed for people who cross daily to go to work. Dual checks will be carried out at Gibraltar port and airport.

Regarding goods, a strong cooperation between both custom authorities and lifting checks on goods will lead to a custom union between the EU and Gibraltar.

Other areas to be covered by the future agreement include State aid, taxation, labor, environment, trade and sustainable development, anti-money laundering, transport, environment, cohesion and employment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
