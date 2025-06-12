﻿
News / World

1 dead, 7 missing, 50 injured at medical college where Air India plane crash

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-12
One person was killed, at least seven people are reported missing, and 50 others injured at the premises of B J Medical College where an Air India flight crashed Thursday.
1 dead, 7 missing, 50 injured at medical college where Air India plane crash

One person was killed, at least seven people are reported missing, and 50 others injured at the premises of B J Medical College in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where an Air India flight with 242 people on board crashed Thursday, a doctor association said.

"Fifty 50 MBBS students admitted (Stable), 4-5 students missing, 2-3 critical in High Dependency Unit/Intensive Care Unit (HDU/ICU), 3-4 relatives of resident doctors missing. Wife of one super-specialist doctor found dead," reads a brief statement posted on social media by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) Doctors Association.

FAIMA is a national body that represents Resident Doctors' Associations in India.

Senior local government official in Gujarat Dhananjay Dwivedi told the media that about 50 injured people from the college premises have been brought to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed immediately after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

The flight, heading for London, departed at 13:38 pm local time but went down at an altitude of 825 feet and crashed on the premises of B J Medical College, causing severe damage to the buildings.

Parts of the plane were seen scattered all around the premises.

Meanwhile, one passenger onboard the ill-fated plane was rescued alive after several hours had lapsed since the tragedy occurred, confirmed a top cop on Thursday. Earlier report said all people on board the crashed plane were killed.

However, the identity of the lone survivor could not be ascertained yet.

Media reports quoted the cop as saying that the passenger sitting on seat number 11A was found alive, and had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
