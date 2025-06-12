﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

One survivor found in India plane crash: Media reports

Xinhua
  23:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
One passenger onboard the ill-fated plane that crashed in west India was rescued alive after several hours had lapsed since the tragedy occurred, confirmed a top cop on Thursday.
Xinhua
  23:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
One survivor found in India plane crash: Media reports

One passenger onboard the ill-fated plane that crashed in west India was rescued alive after several hours had lapsed since the tragedy occurred, confirmed a top cop on Thursday.

However, the identity of the lone survivor could not be ascertained yet.

"The police found one survivor in seat 11A. The survivor is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area," media reports quoted Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik as saying.

The Air India flight had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

There were also 12 cabin crew members on board.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     