Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand's Pbuket after bomb threat: airport
14:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
An Air India flight from Thailand's resort island of Phuket to Delhi requested an emergency landing on Friday due to a bomb threat, Phuket's airport said.
Local media reported that Flight AI 379 has later safely landed and the airport has responded with a related plan.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
