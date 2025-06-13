﻿
News / World

Indian PM Modi arrives at plane crash site in Ahmedabad: TV

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Friday the charred neighbourhood where a London-bound passenger plane crashed, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.
The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. A London-bound passenger plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and all 242 people on board were believed killed, with the jet smashing into buildings housing doctors and their families.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Friday the charred neighbourhood where a London-bound passenger plane crashed, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.

Modi, who called Thursday's crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 "heartbreaking beyond words", was shown by Indian broadcasters walking around the site in Ahmedabad, the main city in the leader's home state of Gujarat.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
