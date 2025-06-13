Indian PM Modi arrives at plane crash site in Ahmedabad: TV
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Friday the charred neighbourhood where a London-bound passenger plane crashed, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.
AFP
Modi, who called Thursday's crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 "heartbreaking beyond words", was shown by Indian broadcasters walking around the site in Ahmedabad, the main city in the leader's home state of Gujarat.
