News / World

Israel says it strikes Iran amid nuclear tensions

Reuters
  08:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-13       0
Israel said early on Friday that it struck Iran, and Iranian media said explosions were heard in Tehran as tensions mounted.
Reuters
Israel said early on Friday that it struck Iran, and Iranian media said explosions were heard in Tehran as tensions mounted over US efforts to win Iran's agreement to halt production of material for an atomic bomb.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking "dozens" of nuclear and military targets. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

"Following the preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe," Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Israel had begun carrying out strikes on Iran and there was no US assistance or involvement in the operation.

Crude oil prices jumped more than US$3 a barrel on the news.

Iran's state TV said several explosions were heard in Tehran and the country's air defence system was on full alert.

US and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran's escalating uranium enrichment program in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators. But the talks have appeared to be deadlocked.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Li Jiaohao
