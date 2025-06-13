China opposes violation of Iran's sovereignty, security, territorial integrity

China opposes any actions that infringe upon Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and is against intensifying conflicts and escalating tensions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Friday.

Lin said at a daily press briefing that China is closely following Israel's attack on Iran and deeply worried about the potential severe consequences of such actions.

The sudden re-escalation of the regional situation does no good to any party, he said, adding that China calls on relevant parties to take actions conducive to regional peace and stability – and avoid further escalation of tensions.

Lin also said that China stands ready to play a constructive role in helping to ease the situation.