Israel official says Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated'
An Israeli security official said Israeli strikes against Iran on Friday had "likely eliminated" Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Islamic republic's armed forces.
"It is likely that the Iranian chief of staff and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the initial strike," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.
