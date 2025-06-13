Iran armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri killed in Israel attack: state TV
13:12 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri was killed Friday in during Israeli attacks that hit multiple cities including the capital, state television reported.
"Major General Mohammad Bagheri chief of staff of the armed forces was martyred," the broadcaster said.
Source: AFP Editor: Li Jiaohao
