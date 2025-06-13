New blast heard at key uranium enrichment site in Iran: state TV
11:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
A new explosion was heard Friday morning at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran, after Israel launched air strikes against the Islamic republic.
11:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
A new explosion was heard Friday morning at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran, state television reported, after Israel launched air strikes against the Islamic republic.
"New explosion heard at Natanz uranium enrichment facility" in Isfahan province, the broadcaster reported, showing thick black smoke rising from the facility.
Source: AFP Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports