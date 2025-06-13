Israel strikes nuclear and military sites in Iran

Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear and military sites, and killing the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and top nuclear scientists.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attack, which also killed a senior Guards commander according to Iranian media.

The United States underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action, and warned Tehran not to attack its personnel or interests.

Israel's operation struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", taking aim at the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The operation against Iran will "continue as many days as it takes," Netanyahu said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader Hossein Salami was killed in the strikes, said Iranian media Tasnim.

Iran's Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri was also "likely eliminated", said an Israeli security official.

Iranian state media said residential buildings in Tehran were hit as well, killing a number of civilians including women and children.

Air traffic was halted at Tehran's main international airport Imam Khomeini, while neighbouring Iraq has also closed its airspace and suspended all flights at all airports, state media reported.

Israel declared a state of emergency, likewise closing its airspace, with Defence Minister Israel Katz anticipating retaliatory action from Tehran.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.

An Israeli military official added that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel "any minute".